Rams' Sean McVay Speaks Highly About Jaguars GM James Gladstone
When the Rams lost James Gladstone to the Jaguars, they were saying goodbye to a crucial piece of their success under Sean McVay and one of the critical players in rebuilding the franchise after Super Bowl LVI.
McVay spoke about Gladstone at the NFL Owners meeting.
Q: Could you talk about James Gladstone's impact?
McVay: "Well, I think one of the coolest things just witnessing Les [Snead], you talk about the security to give people the autonomy, let them lead while you're always there to be able to help guide. And he has really and James has earned the right to have the platform that he earned, to run a lot of the different things as it relates to the draft, undrafted free agents, but Les was always right there to be able to, you know, he had such trust, but he was always verifying. And I just think the growth when when you're believed in and when you're given autonomy and trust, I think it's given back to you. But James is he works at him, you know, he's got a great feel for the game. He's got a great ability to be able to watch players."
"One of the things I admire the most about him how authentic and how intentional he was about really trying to see the game through the same lens as us, as coaches, while also being honest about his opinions. He was a guy that understood the landscape of the League. He had a great feel for obviously, you know, the college landscape, and then being able to project all right, where are we headed?
"Offensively, defensively in the kicking game, where do we need to go for our team build and identify and really players throughout the draft. He's got incredible emotional intelligence as well. You guys hear him when he speaks to the media, and I know you got to know him a little bit, but there's just calm demeanor."
"There's this clarity at which he communicates. He's able to connect. And you know, when I got a chance to talk to Tony Boselli, when he was leading that search, and he's going through all the things that they're looking for in a general manager candidate, I said, I wish I could tell you you're not explaining James Gladstone to a team that you are and we'll miss him, but he'll do a great job there. I'm happy for him."
