Former Rams Front Office Member James Gladstone Speaks Highly About Franchise
It has been an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Rams so far. They have put veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to play in 2025, but it might not be for the Rams, and the team has lost another key member.
No one saw a start to the off season like this for the Rams. The Rams are looking to regroup after another good season. But they can be looking like a completely different team next season, especially if they lose both Stafford and Kupp.
The Rams have lost another key member of the front office James Gladstone. Last week, Gladstone was hired to serve as the general manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Gladstone is one of the best up and coming general managers and now he will get his chance to show that he can find success as a general manager.
Gladstone had a big part to do with the Rams drafting very well in the last couple of years. Gladstone has built the Rams on both sides of the ball and it was never forced to be a rebuilding year.
"I think, first and foremost, Les [L.A. Rams general manager Les Snead] is unapologetically himself," said Gladstone about the Rams. "He offers that luxury to anybody he comes in contact with, and that is something that I think is one of the best things on planet Earth, to simply be able to be yourself."
"That's what drew me to him. Even though I was pursuing a career as a high school teacher and football coach, one that I really wanted to embark on from a young age, and pivoted to a different path simply for the sake that I could find somebody that I wanted to learn from and support."
"It's been a fantastic nine years, being able to be alongside him for that journey and really building the L.A. Rams into what they are today. As we transition then into this conversation around, hey, is it now time for us to consider what comes next, it was never going to be
something that I brought up.
"It was only until he raised his hand and said, it's time. At that point, when this became available when he knew that it would be a match with Liam, with Tony and everybody else that you see up here, that's when we began to accelerate sort of the progress of transitioning into the next phase and becoming a general manager.”
