Sean McVay Respected in Critical Power Rankings
Sean McVay is an anomaly. Not only is he an "old man" in a position where men do not grow old, he's the youngest one of that small group to do so. As a result of achieving his sixth playoff birth and seventh winning season in eight years, McVay was ranked second in Patrick Daugherty's NFL Head Coaching rankings.
While it is great McVay is getting the respect he deserves, there are some questionable inclusions/ rankings on the list that go beyond being subjective.
Let's start with Nick Sirianni. McVay got off to a fast start in Los Angeles, but Sirianni had an even faster start in Philadelphia. While McVay inherited a more difficult situation in Los Angeles as Sirianni's roster had some of the players' from the Eagles first Super Bowl, Sirianni established Jalen Hurts as the team's QB1, developed two 1,000-yard receivers in AJ Brown and Devonta Smith after the team didn't have one for eight years and has made the playoffs all four seasons he's been head coach.
Sirriani just won the Super Bowl and defeated number one and number two on the rankings. He deserves to be higher.
Kyle Shanahan at four is a bit high. He deserves his respect, but has had an inconsistent product during his tenure, and his team missed the postseason in 2024 by a large margin. Unlike Sirriani, Shanahan doesn't have a ring.
No reason why Jim Harbaugh is above Dan Campbell. Campbell inherited a worse situation, turned a perennial loser into one of the NFL's best franchises, and was the number one seed in the playoffs. If Daugherty is taking into account Harbaugh's 49ers days than maybe, but what Campbell has done in Detroit is nothing short of a miracle.
Sean McDermott behind Mike Tomlin is a joke. McDermott at nine is a crime. He led the Bills, a team once regarded as the laughing stock of the AFC alongside Buffalo into an AFC East powerhouse.
Tomlin being on this list over several other coaches is certainly a choice. Him being above Kevin O'Connell is interesting. Tomlin being above Matt LaFleur is simply not correct. Winning a Super Bowl in 2009 doesn't get you the credit it once did.
A very interesting list indeed.
