Sean McVay Addresses Critical Fumble by Kyren Williams in Rams Setback
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' losing performance on Thursday was earmarked by one play in particular. As Rams' running back Kyren Williams approached the end zone, being in position to give the Rams the lead with under a minute to go, he fumbled the football at the one-yard line after a punch out that connected with Williams' face before hitting the ball by Alfred Collins.
After the game, Williams took full responsibility for the play and on Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about the fumble.
McVay on Williams
“I think the first thing is you let him know you love him and you appreciate him as a competitor," stated McVay. "I think that's why I feel so sick about the way that the game ended. There are opportunities where he makes a big fourth down conversion after that to be able to keep a drive alive and you wanted to be able to give guys an opportunity to be able to respond and that's what he's consistently done. You go back and you look at it… I think you want to make sure that you let guys know that you number one, love them unconditionally, you support them and you want to try to be able to give them the tools to solve the problems."
"Anytime in this league with the way guys attack at the football, if you don't have both hands on the ball in traffic, you're going to leave yourself susceptible for it to come out. It's what it appeared like what occurred right there. But I love that guy. I'm riding with him and we have to figure out a way to improve and he'll be the first to take accountability, which is why you want to put your arm around him and be right there with him. I'm no different than him in terms of where we can all collectively improve. I expect everybody to have that approach.”
While McVay continues to support his running back, Williams' ambitions of scoring appeared to put the ball in jeapordy. This has struck a cord with Rams fans as Williams has had an issue holding on to the football, something that happened in the playoffs last season against the Eagles.
Williams' bad play masked what was a phenomenal performance as he had two scores on the evening.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE