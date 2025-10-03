5 Observations From Rams Thursday Night Loss to 49ers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams suffered a bad loss on Thursday night to their rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Here are five observations from the contest.
1. Byron Young might be defensive player of the year
Thursday marked Young's seventh consecutive game where he recorded at least a half-sack, typing Leonard Little for most consecutive games recording at least a .5 sack on the statsheet. Young has been one of the best defenders in the NFL this season and the league's top producer at causing havoc in the backfield.
The man is also a football savant, using his physical tools to finish off plays he sets up mentally because he has such a phenomenal read of the game.
2. Matthew Stafford might be playing the best football of the year
Stafford is the current leader in passing yards by nearly 400 yards. He does have a game over second-place Dak Prescott but Prescott also played two full periods of overtime. Stafford in five games has 1,503 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions.
He's finding Puka Nacua and Davante Adamss downfield this season and over the past two games, Tutu Atwell has also come to life.
3. The Rams have found every way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory this season
Nate Landman's punch-out saved the Rams from a week-one collapse. Byron Young's punch-out saved the Rams against the Titans. They squandered the Eagles game and if not for Adonai Mitchell costing the Colts 14 points, the Rams likely lose that game too.
There's something about this team that can't get it done. Yes, they turn it on in the fourth quarter, and Sean McVay often has his team rolling but slow starts and lack of attention to the little things has cost this team time and time again. They've just been bailed out by heroic moments but too many of those in the regular season often lead to early postseason exits.
4. Terrance Ferguson's usage is unacceptable
Ferguson finally found the field and hauled in his first catch of his career. He wasn't used again after that and I don't believe I saw him on offense at all in the second half. His presence immediately forced the 49ers to move Fred Warner to cover him.
He was the key to victory and he wasn't used. While I do have the privilege of sitting behind a computer, during the Rams' final drive of regulation, I was hoping McVay would use Adams and Nacua as decoys while dialing up a 50/50 ball to Ferguson because he's proven he'll catch it.
5. The loss of Ahkello Witherspoon was bigger than expected
The Rams' corners have been lost since Witherspoon got hurt, and now the team appears to be looking to bring someone in. Not much more needs to be said.
