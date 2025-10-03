Sean McVay Gives Harsh Reality on Failed Fourth Down Run
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on their arch rivals, the San Francisco 49ers in week five action. While the game had many ups and downs, the final score was decided on the last play from scrimmage.
On fourth and one in overtime, down by three points, Sean McVay dialed up a run that saw Matthew Stafford under center, handing the ball off to Kyren Williams while Davis Allen, Puka Nacua, and Jordan Whittington were tasked with paving the lane for a first down.
The 49ers stopped Williams and thus won the game. Sean McVay spoke about the call and was overly critical of himself.
“It’s a bad call," stated McVay. "A bad call by me.”
Before the play was made, both the Rams and the 49ers called timeouts after presenting various formations. McVay dove into that.
“Thought about maybe trying to draw them offsides. I took one. They took the other and it was a poor decision by me right there, but give the Niners credit. They made enough plays to be able to win the football game."
"We had plenty of chances throughout this game. We stayed in it, we fought, we battled. But there are a lot of things that we have to be able to clean up and a lot of football left but I'm pretty sick right now. I'm sick of the spot that I put our group in to end the game but hey, these are the tough beats that you have to be able to learn from and move forward and that's what we're going to do.”
McVay was also asked if there were any thoughts on the Rams potentially kicking the field goal.
“No. In hindsight, I wish I would've, but no. We came in here to try to win the football game. It didn't go down for us. That wasn't even a thought, but the play selection was very poor. I'm sick right now because I put our players in a ******* spot and I have to live with that.”
The Rams did have a PAT blocked earlier in the game. That's their fourth kick blocked in four games. The Rams drop to 3-2 on the season as the 49ers take sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE