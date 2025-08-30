Sean McVay Isn't Interested in Convenient Narratives, Just One Thing
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to slow starts in three straight seasons. In 2022, they didn't recover. In 2023, they did but it took nine games as they made the playoffs as a Wild Card. In 2024, it took the Rams five games and they would win the NFC West.
So what is Sean McVay's plan to avoid a fourth season of early losses?
The Rams Grand Plan
Nothing. No, that's literally McVay's plan. Nothing. Why? Because he's focused on one thing, defeating the Houston Texans.
When asked about avoiding slow starts, this is what McVay had to say.
“I don't, but I can see why it would be a convenient narrative," stated McVay. "Whatever I say is going to be an excuse. What we do is try to believe in our approach. We try to be able to simulate a lot of those settings as much as we possibly can. I think it's about us playing well, executing at a high level. I think health is a big important part of it.
"Ultimately, I totally understand where people would question it based on starting 3-6 or 1-4. I'm always going to try to make the decisions and we are always going to try to make the decisions that we feel like are best for the collective and for our football team. I understand that it's not for everybody, but there's a lot of thought that goes into what we think is best. I'm hopeful that we'll start the right way. We got a great challenge against a team we have a ton of respect for.”
The Rams Actual Plan
The Rams have a real plan to avoid slow starts, but the plan isn't focusing on preventing losses; the plan is to induce wins by creating depth at the line of scrimmage. That's why they invested in their ofensive linemen.
Four out of the Rams' starting five on the offensive line missed multiple games due to injuries or suspension.
The Rams retained ten offensive linemen, with their backup tackles being able to play both sides and their interior offensive linemen being able to fill in at all three inside positions.
McVay just wants to focus on the things he can control. It's clear to see that mindset has worked in the past.
