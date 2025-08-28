WATCH: Sean McVay Rams Dress Rehearsal Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up a solid week of practice, where every player outside of Alaric Jackson was a full participant. Jackson is expected back next Monday in a full capacity.
After practice, Sean McVay spoke to reporters.
On Wednesday, following a jog-through, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke to the media.
Q: What the benefit of having players like Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader return on the practice squad?
“You guys are asking all the same questions in terms of the receivers, the O- line and the running backs," stated LaFleur. "It’s such a benefit. I'm saying that because as I'm thinking about it and you're asking, it's like, wow, these guys have all taken snaps at some point. Cody [Schrader] was in the preseason for us and with us all last year after we picked him up around this time a year ago. It’s a huge benefit. Ronnie [Rivers] has played good football for us dating back to 2022 when he was here and in 2023, doing what he did in the playoff game versus Detroit and had some big plays. It’s just another room. Before anyone asks, the tight end room…you have four NFL caliber tight ends in there that have played a lot of meaningful ball, three of them and then [Terrance] Ferguson, it was great for him to get out there last week. We have go do the dang thing but on paper, you like what these guys can do as individuals as position groups and now we have to put this whole thing together and go play football the right way.”
Q: How does Xavier Smith fit into the receiving group?
“I think it's a testament to, again, Xavier Smith as a human and a worker. When we first got him, obviously a rookie free agent that not too many people had heard of playing small ball down there in Florida to where he is at, not just to make this roster and be part of that six, but again, he's made meaningful plays on Sundays for the LA Rams. He's only gotten better because of the work that he's put in and the mindset he has. In my opinion, he looks as athletic as he ever has. He looks as strong as he ever has. I think he's mentally as strong as he ever has [been]. When he has his opportunities on those Sundays, whether it be in the return game, special teams or at receiver, you're not going to flinch. You're just going to believe that he's going to get stuff done. I have a lot of respect for him.”
