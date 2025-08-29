Sean McVay Dishes On Coaching Staff and 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams, for the first time in the McVay era, (outside of when Sean McVay was offensive coordinator himself) have returned all three of his coordinators as well as various members of his staff. McVay complemented them on Thursday as the team takes some time off before ramping up their work next week in anticipation of the season opener.
"We have so many great leaders on our coaching staff, really players and coaches," stated McVay. "This is such an enjoyable group. I think the best part is I can truly step back and let our coaches lead. You’re always there, but this is probably the most fun I've had just being able to step back, watch the coordinators and the position coaches lead the way. As long as I don't screw it up, things will follow and we’ll be in good shape. I definitely would not vote myself a captain.”
The Coordinators
By bringing back Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, and Chase Blackburn, plus having Aubrey Pleasant as his top assistants, he created a circle of stability and an umbrella for the rest of his assistants to remain under, allowing continuity and improvement as the team handled situations such as Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson with their health issues.
So I asked McVay on Thursday about the impact of retaining coordinators through training camp and preseason.
“It's big," stated McVay. "I really feel fortunate to be around a great coaching staff. We had six new additions. I think they all fit. They've all done a great job of feeling like they're one of us. I do think it's been great to be able to have continuity at the coordinator spot.
There's another year of familiarity. There's another year of us working together, figuring out, hey, how do we maximize our players? How do we communicate and collaborate amongst each other as a coaching staff? How do we remain curious to be able to have that flexibility and adaptability that's going to be necessary throughout the course of the season.”
LaFleur, Shula, and Blackburn were big pieces in the Rams' restoration of success in 2023, and now in 2025, they're hitting that third year of improvement. This is their moment to write their names into Rams' lore permanently.
