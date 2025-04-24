McVay's Wish May Have Led to the Davante Adams Signing
The Los Angeles Rams have made it evident that they are trying to assemble one of the best rosters in the National Football League. After falling short in the playoffs last season, the Rams are determined to make a deeper playoff run.
At the team's pre-draft press conference, McVay acknowledged that he expressed his desire to general manager Les Snead for the Rams' offense to be more explosive. That conversation may or may not have had something to do with the Rams signing Davante Adams.
"It's constant communication between Les [Snead], his group, myself, and our coaches. That's the best thing we have is: collaboration. I think we'll have a lot of clarity. You talk about all the different contingency plans, you talk about doing a good job with the players that we know for sure will be a part of our offense moving forward and then a lot of that entails studying teams that you have a lot of respect and reverence for around the league and figuring out, alright, what is that vision," McVay asked.
McVay noted that the Rams can take the next step in their process after completing the draft. He points to how the Rams' draft haul from last season taught him and the Rams how far a quality draft class, with a quality first-round pick, can help propel a team.
"How do we want to make sure that we're working towards that vision while also having the necessary fluidity and flexibility? I think there will be a little bit more clarity in the direction that we want to go, but I think if last year taught us anything, it's let’s set a really good foundation. There are things that are consistent, whether you're talking about offense, defense, or in the kicking game, that if you're going to play at a high level, you have to be able to do," McVay said.
"How you evolve and adapt and adapt tactically always starts with your personnel, how you're attacking the scheme, and then the availability of your players. I feel really good about the communication that existed and the different directions that we can go, especially as it relates to adding quality players just for our team in general this weekend."
