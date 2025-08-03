Sean McVay Talks Mindset and Growth as Rams Head Coach
In 2024, during his eighth season at the helm of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay surpassed the late great John Robinson for the most wins as a head coach in franchise history. That year, McVay would clinch his fourth NFC West title and secure his eighth playoff win.
It's been a long time since McVay took over one of the NFL's worst-performing franchises in his early 30s and turned them into a winner overnight. After practice on Saturday, McVay was asked if he felt mentally overloaded during his first season back in 2017 and what approach did he take to combat that. McVay stated he leaned on the people next to him.
“I probably didn't even know what I didn't know then," stated McVay.
"What I've always felt really fortunate about is I've been surrounded by great people. I can really remember having (Former NFL Coach and Rams Defensive Coordinator) Wade Phillips as a defensive coordinator and when you're a young head coach, I think sometimes you think you feel like you have to have all the answers and he helped me realize that no, there's real strength in saying, ‘I don't know the answer, but I'll figure it out,’ or leaning on the people around you where you got Wade Phillips, you had [Tennessee Titans Special Teams Coordinator] John Fassel, had guys like [Buffalo Bills offensive line coach] Aaron Kromer, we had a lot of really great coaches. [Green Bay Packers Head Coach] Matt LaFleur was on that staff, [Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach] Zac Taylor, [Jacksonville Jaguars Pass Game Coordinator] Shane Waldron."
"I've been really fortunate to be surrounded by really good people. I think the cool thing about it is when it was that early you had that unobstructed mind. You didn't know what to worry about. I oftentimes am reminded of, never forgetting that this is truly a blessing. In those moments… and it was a blur, but I don't think that I felt like I was hindered by stuff. But it was a pretty smooth journey. I think the cool thing when I reflect back on those early years is you are totally and completely present. You’re trying to bring the right authentic energy and vibe and pouring into people and that's what we're going to continuously try to do going into year 9.”
McVay's journey and methods work and have been emulated or at least attempted to be recreated by the NFL. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who went a step above hiring former Rams executive James Gladstone as general manager, hired former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen as head coach this offseason.
McVay commented on Coen.
“Oh yeah. [Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach] Liam and I talk a lot and I think it's about leaning on the people around you and don't feel like you have to have all the answers. Make sure that you do a great job of being able to delegate to the great people that you've surrounded yourself with. Liam knows way more than I knew when I first got the job so he's way ahead of the curve like all these other guys that are getting their opportunities to go do their thing. So, they won't make the same mistakes I did.”
McVay has quickly risen from wonderboy to elite NFL coach to now being among the most respected men in the entire league. While he'll never forget every lesson, even the most painful, it's clear that while he reflects on the past, his eyes are fixed on the future.
