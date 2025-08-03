What I Saw At Rams Training Camp Today: Day Nine
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Saturday, in front of a packed house that included an appearance by team legend Aaron Donald, the Rams had an intense practice that made some things very clear.
Such as Davante Adams is their only legitimate deep threat when Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback. Garoppolo hit Adams twice downfield. However, it was a rough day for the veteran quarterback, throwing multiple interceptions, including a straight dot to Jaylen McCollough.
To be fair to Garoppolo, this is the ninth time he's played against the Rams defense within two weeks. I wouldn't press the alarm, I wouldn't even go near it until we see what he does against the Cowboys in joint practices. Matthew Stafford will miss the Cowboys' joint practice, per Sean McVay.
Stetson Bennett put in another good performance, finding Colby Parkinson and Konata Mumpfield in the endzone on back-to-back red zone plays. Parkinson, who has been making moves quietly, hauled in a one-handed snag. Mumpfield made a full-body dive that he hauled in.
Mario Williams impressed in one on ones as he looks to round out the wide receiver room.
Xavier Smith was a big winner on Saturday, making multiple catches and assisting on special teams in a variety of ways. While he still needs to develop as a pass catcher, he's been consistent and he's clearly dangerous with the ball in his hands.
While I'm unable to go into team strategy, it may serve Tutu Atwell if the Rams use him in some of the ways they have used Smith on offense.
Brennan Jackson continued to attack with high intensity. It will be interesting to see what role he takes on this season.
Barring something unexpected by the NFL, Drake Stoops will not see the field this season. However, there was some fight and a lot of fire within him, and he's been making plays here and there throughout camp. He's one to watch for the future.
Anthony Torres is a UDFA tight end to watch out for. He's another quiet contributor who might pop off during preseason.
There is a bit of concern regarding linebacker depth after Nate Landman was removed from practice as a precautionary measure. This will be something to keep an eye on in preseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE