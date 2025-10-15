Rams Share Initial Feelings Regarding Puka Nacua's Injury
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During the Los Angeles Rams victory against the Baltimore Ravens, star wide receiver Puka Nacua was forced to exit the game with an injury that forced him to spend some time on the ground.
Nacua, one of the most physical players in the NFL, has been the driving force for the Rams' offense this season. After the game, the critical minds to the Rams offense shared what their initial thoughts were when witnessing Nacua endure his injury.
Sean McVay
“Whether it’s Kam Curl, or whether it’s WR Puka Nacua, you never want to see that," stated McVay. "Injuries are one of the worst parts about it. He tried to give it a go. Even Blake Corum came back and ended up making some good runs in the second half. I thought that was awesome. Puka [Nacua] tried to be able to give it a go."
"It just didn’t feel good enough. I just don’t know enough about what’s going on and how he is going to feel, and how he is going to respond. He maybe could have pressed through, but we were kind of being more smart than anything. I don’t like it anytime a player gets injured, no matter who it is.”
Matthew Stafford
"’I just hope [Puka Nacua] is okay," stated Stafford. "I have no idea, to be honest with you, with what’s going on, but I know he’s as tough as they come.’ He was able to get out there for some snaps later on. He’s obviously a big part of our team, a big part of our offense, but I thought the other guys stepped up and did a nice job.”
Davante Adams
“Yes, I mean, you worry about him to a certain extent, but it’s still Puka [Nacua] at the end of the day," stated Adams. "You know how tough he is, and it’s likely that he will be able to come out of this. Obviously, he wasn’t feeling amazing, but I’m sure with a little bit of time going into this week he can heal up and get back out there.”
Nacua has an ankle sprain, and it is unknown at this time if he'll play against the Jaguars. Nacua will remain with the team on the East Coast.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE