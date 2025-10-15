Rams Provide Important Injury Update on Puka Nacua
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media in Baltimore, providing a critical injury update on receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua was limited in Sunday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury.
McVay announced Nacua would not practice on Wednesday, marking the first time this season Nacua has not practiced due to injury. Nacua has missed practice twice this season, but those were designed rest days made by the team.
Will Nacua Play This Week?
McVay has yet to make a decision if Nacua will play this week but listed the parameters for his return.
"There’s a difference between return to play and return to performance," stated McVay. "You want to put him in position to have successful outcomes."
"Some of that is reflected in, is he able to go through practice and really get a good feel to allow him to feel comfortable and confident in what we would be asking if he goes," continued McVay.
McVay has always been vague but going back to last week and the evaluation in regards to Steve Avila getting the start, the question comes down to this. Can Nacua contribute and if so, what's the long-term potential for damage?
The good news is that the Rams have a BYE week after the Jacksonville game so there's that added flexibility in regards to adding stress because there's a two-week rest period.
McVay on Monday
McVay was asked in Nacua could play this week on Monday.
“I’m always optimistic," shared McVay. "You know me, I'm a positive, glass half full guy. It's basically a handful of hours off of the injury. He was able to come back into the game. For him to be at his best we have to be able to take it a little bit at a time. I was encouraged. [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] was encouraged by the scan in terms of what it revealed."
"Whether that means he's able to play like the guy that we're accustomed to seeing on Sunday will be a weekly process for us. What we are grateful for is there was nothing on the scan that looks like it's going to be long term. The uncertainty of this week is a real thing. The bye has nothing to do with our approach on that. It's going to be what's best for Puka and for our football team. I know he’s going to do everything in his power to try to be ready to go for this week and we have to have a plan for him if he's not able to go.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE