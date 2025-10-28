Sean McVay Reminisces on Defeating Rams' New Defensive Back
On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams acquired defensive back Roger McCreary via trade from the Tennessee Titans. McCreary, a slot corner, is able to play in multiple positions and provides critical depth to the secondary in a variety of spots.
McCreary exits a disastrous situation in Tennessee as the Titans fired their head coach and are on the verge of a fourth straight losing season. The Rams can attest to this as they played McCreary and the Titans earlier.
McVay Reflects on Playing McCreary/ Titans Earlier in Season
“Yeah, it was positive," stated McVay. "I think the competitiveness. I think what [Titans Defensive Coordinator] Dennard [Wilson] asked of that slot position and that system in general, activated as a blitzer inside on some of the run fits, the lateral movement and the short-space quickness to be able to guard guys on a two-way go."
"They'll play some vision zone and they play some matchup stuff where he's in man or he’s sticky based on some of the principles that they play. All of that you could see he could do at a high level. I just respect him and I liked the competitor. I saw a competitive player on tape. He played big at the point of attack. He would get his face dirty if he was involved in the run fit. They could blitz him internally and externally. We saw a good player. It did have a positive impact based on going against him, even though it was in Week 2. Then obviously some of the feedback that I got from Aubrey being around him and I was glad that we were able to get it done.”
The Next Man Up
McCreary becomes the latest member in the Rams' school of rehabbing defensive backs and to be frank, he doesn't need rehabbing, but he now has the proper platform to elevate his evident game. With that being said, the program has seen both Kam Curl and Emmanuel Forbes rewrite the narratives of their young career while Ahkello Witherspoon was playing the best ball of his entire career before getting hurt.
This is the perfect situation for McCreary to find a role of his own and for him to carve his influence into the stout Rams' defense.
