Rams Super Bowl Winner Played Key Role in Eagles Signing All-Pro Defender
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week three NFL action, and while both teams are solely focused on winning this game, the ever-present truth that the McVay era Rams dictate moves around the NFL is revealing itself again.
From 2018-2021, the Rams had a remarkable run of success. Super Bowl LVI, two NFC titles, three playoff appearances, two NFC West titles, and four winning seasons. Over that time, many players and coaches left to take jobs with other teams and now years later, we're seeing the effects of that four-year period.
A Former Ram Influenced Za'Darius Smith's Decision to Sign with the Eagles
The McVay-led Rams live by one simple code. You will not find one enemy on our sidelines. It is a phrase that has sustained team cohesion without issue for nine years and a statement that has allowed the organization to maintain relationships with departing players/ coaches while those individuals have gone on to foster relationships of their own.
According to Za'Darius Smith, a former All-Pro with Matt LaFleur and the Packers, who also played with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, and was signed by Brad Holmes and the Lions in 2024, his decision to continue his career in 2025 by signing with the Eagles was due to his relationship with Rams' Super Bowl champion Ogbo Okoronkwo, as reported by NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro.
“You know, man, I had a lot of teams calling, but I just felt comfortable coming to Philly," stated Smith. "I know Ogbo (Okoronkwo), we was together in Cleveland. I talked to him and he was just telling me about the organization, the locker room and the great people that are here.
"Dom (DiSandro), one of the head guys. Man, I love Dom. Just this whole team and this culture, man. I love everything about it. Hey, they just got a Super Bowl and hopefully we can get it again. But we’re just going to take it one week at a time and go 1-0 each and every week.”
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Okoronkwo played for the Rams from 2018-2021 after being drafted in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by Les Snead. Okoronkwo had an injury-filled four years with the organization before a breakout 2022 season gifted him an eight-figure deal with the Cleveland Browns.
Okoronkwo was released by the Browns this offseason before joining the Eagles.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE