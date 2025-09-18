Ram Digest

Rams Super Bowl Winner Played Key Role in Eagles Signing All-Pro Defender

The Los Angeles Rams develop players at a high level, but their insistence on high-character individuals continues to pay dividends to the NFL

Brock Vierra

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans coach Sean McVay before the match against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week three NFL action, and while both teams are solely focused on winning this game, the ever-present truth that the McVay era Rams dictate moves around the NFL is revealing itself again.

From 2018-2021, the Rams had a remarkable run of success. Super Bowl LVI, two NFC titles, three playoff appearances, two NFC West titles, and four winning seasons. Over that time, many players and coaches left to take jobs with other teams and now years later, we're seeing the effects of that four-year period.

A Former Ram Influenced Za'Darius Smith's Decision to Sign with the Eagles

The McVay-led Rams live by one simple code. You will not find one enemy on our sidelines. It is a phrase that has sustained team cohesion without issue for nine years and a statement that has allowed the organization to maintain relationships with departing players/ coaches while those individuals have gone on to foster relationships of their own.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith celebrates while talking to his phone while coming off the field after their divisional playoff win Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. / Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Za'Darius Smith, a former All-Pro with Matt LaFleur and the Packers, who also played with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota, and was signed by Brad Holmes and the Lions in 2024, his decision to continue his career in 2025 by signing with the Eagles was due to his relationship with Rams' Super Bowl champion Ogbo Okoronkwo, as reported by NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro.

“You know, man, I had a lot of teams calling, but I just felt comfortable coming to Philly," stated Smith. "I know Ogbo (Okoronkwo), we was together in Cleveland. I talked to him and he was just telling me about the organization, the locker room and the great people that are here.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith (52) prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Dom (DiSandro), one of the head guys. Man, I love Dom. Just this whole team and this culture, man. I love everything about it. Hey, they just got a Super Bowl and hopefully we can get it again. But we’re just going to take it one week at a time and go 1-0 each and every week.”

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the second quarter against Cleveland Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Okoronkwo played for the Rams from 2018-2021 after being drafted in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by Les Snead. Okoronkwo had an injury-filled four years with the organization before a breakout 2022 season gifted him an eight-figure deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Okoronkwo was released by the Browns this offseason before joining the Eagles.

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.