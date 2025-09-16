Surprising Name Joins Rams' Injury List
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may not need to add himself to the team's injury report, but that doesn't mean he didn't walk away from his week two victory against the Tennessee Titans unscathed.
McVay Reveals Injury
On Monday, McVay spoke on his "Coach McVay Show" where he revealed the extent of his injuries.
"Foot's good," said McVay. "I did tear my plantar fascia, so yeah. Well, that's a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little faster. But I was being dramatic, limping around towards the end of the game, but the MRI confirmed I did that.
"Good news is I'm not playing. I'm just on the sidelines watching, so if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you'll know why."
It's unknown if McVay will need to wear a walking boot or require assistance moving forward.
McVay Enters Week Three Undefeated
While McVay is navigating his newest injury, the Rams sit at 2-0, a mark they haven't hit since their Super Bowl-winning season of 2021. The team will again play in the 10:00 AM PST slot on Sunday as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of their 2025 NFL Divisional Round battle.
McVay spoke about the travel.
“It's another game. I love kicking off at 10:00 a.m. in our heads," stated McVay. "You don't have time to overthink stuff. You get up early, you get a little caffeine in you, some sun on your face, and let's roll out the ball and let's go play the best we can. We try not to make it a bigger deal than it is."
"What I did learn during COVID, when we were forced to travel just the day before, guys like staying in their rhythm and routine, sleeping in their own beds, getting their body work or whatever it is that their Friday rhythm and routine is. [It’s] another long flight, but another opportunity for us to get up and try to go play well in the three-hour window that we're allotted. It’s an excellent, excellent challenge. It's going to be a great atmosphere and environment. I think there can be a lot made about when you are and when you aren't. The team that plays the best in that three-hour window of time goes and gets the result they want.”
