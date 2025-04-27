McVay Can Now Expand Upon Wrinkle to the Rams' Offense
The Los Angeles Rams had a productive draft this offseason and next offseason, after trading out of the first round and collecting the Atlanta Falcons' first round pick next season and their second-round pick in this year's draft. The Rams made good use of all six of their picks.
Last offseason, the Rams were rumored to be interested in tight end Brock Bowers but were unable to secure him in the draft. He may not be Bowers, arguably the greatest tight end in college football history, the Rams secured a talented tight end with the second-round pick from Atlanta.
With the 46th overall pick, the Rams selected tight end Terrance Ferguson from Oregon. Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that running more two-tight end sets, or 12 personnel is an option worth considering for a Rams team that has become more explosive over the offseason.
"It's a cyclical league. I can remember even when we first got here, and in Washington, we had really leaned into some heavier tight end personnel groupings. We drafted [Former Rams TE] Gerald Everett with our first pick when we got partnered up. I think you look at it. The more that you can present and be multiple with a variety of blocking surfaces, some different personnel groupings [the better]. We have a lot of confidence in Colby Parkinson and Davis," McVay said.
McVay noted that Ferguson's addition to an offense that contains Tyler Higbee and multiple other talented tight ends, makes the Rams a more versatile team.
"Allen, obviously with Tyler Higbee leading the way. Being able to add Terrance to that group is a big deal. What that means, I think it allows us to be more versatile. We still have to put the work in, but there’s a vision. I think with both of these players, the tape speaks to you," McVay said.
"Obviously, the intangibles, they're incredibly appreciated on our end, but also the tape speaks to us in terms of the competitor and the play style. You talk about Josaiah, people say he might measure a little bit undersized, but he doesn't play undersized. Les just mentioned that. Terrance will provide us."
The Rams have had a solid offseason that has placed them among the league's best heading into the upcoming season.
