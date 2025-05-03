Sean McVay Knows Matthew Stafford Controls His Own Rams Destiny
Matthew Stafford, who has been the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams since the blockbuster 2021 QB-swap trade with the Detroit Lions, has agreed to continue his tenure with the team for the upcoming season.
However, Rams' head coach Sean McVay hopes that he'll stay even longer.
On SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio this week, McVay told Adam Schein that Stafford "can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I'm hoping it's a couple more years."
McVay described his relationship with Stafford as more than just a professional partnership, but a true friendship. The two have been sharing "real conversations" and have greatly strengthened their bond over their time together.
"When you're able to have real conversations with people you love and care about, you can go one of two ways," McVay continued. "You can either get further apart, or you can get closer. And there is no question in my mind that he and I are closer than ever. There's a lot of appreciation, there's a lot of gratitude that we were able to work through some of those things.
"I heard [general manager] Les [Snead] say it, to renew the vows. And I think there is kind of a renewal of appreciation for the opportunity to continue to work together. It doesn't go lost on me how fortunate I am to be able to work with somebody as special as he is, both mentally, physically, and more importantly what he means with how he moves as a man, and how he positively affects and influences his teammates and people he's around."
Highly regarded as a "win-win" trade for both sides, the Rams have definitely felt the benefits of Stafford under center since 2021. In their first year, they took home the Lombardi Trophy. Additionally, they've crossed the 10-win mark in three of the four years.
As both sides now enter their 5th year together, they will once again turn to Stafford to do the heavly lifting. This time, there's surely a greater sense of urgency now that stafford is Nearing age 40. The Rams have made several big moves this offseason: signing star receiver Davante Adams after losing Cooper Kupp to Seattle and drafting tight end Terrance Ferguson in the second-round of the draft.
