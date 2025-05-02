Rams' Puka Nacua Speaking Same Language With Davante Adams
Puka Nacua has been making his thoughts known. Hearing such honesty from Nacua about the game, life outside of football, and his personal perspectives have been a refreshing reminder about the person behind the helmet and pads.
As the playmaker enters his third season in the league, he sat down with RG.org's DJ Saddiqi to discuss all the news surrounding the Rams.
This has been a period of change for Nacua and the Rams, as Nacua has a new pass-catching partner in Davante Adams. Nacua spoke about his new relationship with the All-Pro.
“He’s been super great since the day he walked in the facility, and we met when he signed out here. His energy has been very positive,” said Nacua. “We’ve been out here in the first couple of days of OTAs to learn how to communicate with him and trying to get on the same language. Speaking in that Coach McVay offense has been fun, and he’s a great football player. He’s super smart as well.”
If Nacua and Adams get on the same page and they do so with Matthew Stafford, the Rams could have one of the most dangerous pass-catching duos in the NFL. The Rams were only teased with a brief stint by Odell Beckham Jr and now, history has an opportunity to repeat itself as Adams and Nacua could become the most prolific pairing for the Rams since Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce.
Adams spoke about Nacua during his introductory press conference.
“[It’s a] great opportunity. He’s somebody that I was a big fan of when he first got in the league. I didn't know much of him because I don't really watch too much college football. Seeing what he did that first half of the season, I'm like, ‘Okay, this guy has what it takes. That's for sure.’ As I continued to watch and see how he finished the year, stuff like that doesn't happen by accident."
"He has the God given [talent]. He has an amazing, electric personality. He's smiling every time I see him or every time I talk to him, his crying faces or ‘LOLs’. He’s a happy dude. He's a good, young player. He reminds me of a couple other guys I've come across in the past few years. It'll be fun being alongside somebody like that.”
How could you not be excited about the 2025 season?
