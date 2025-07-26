BREAKING: Sean McVay Adds Key Update For Matthew Stafford's Health
After practice on Saturday, Sean McVay took to the podium and before reporters could ask questions, he provided an update on the health of Matthew Stafford. Stafford, who's currently working to the side, not being involved in a single team activity during practice through the first four days of training camp, will miss time next week as well.
McVay stated that in his initial press conference on Tuesday, Stafford would only miss this four day block.
Bad News For Stafford
"The other thing that you guys will notice, Matthew’s feeling good," stated McVay on Tuesday. "He had a little bit of soreness in his back that kind of crept up when he was… He’s been throwing, feeling good. It’s not anything that’s necessarily new, something that he’s dealt with before. Going into year 17, we were going to take a modified approach with him, kind of similar to what we did in the offseason program.
"And so, we’ll allow him to just work kind of off to the side on his own, get himself feeling as good as possible, and then he’ll be ready for block two, which will really represent once we finish the five-day acclimation period. He feels good about that. I feel good about that. And ultimately, it’s about having him feel as good as possible mentally, physically, [and] emotionally going into year 17. And then, that’s where you do feel fortunate that you got a guy like [QB] Jimmy [Garoppolo] that will step in and do a great job for the first few practices and then Matthew will be ready to roll.”
- McVay is now saying this will be a week to week issue but Stafford remains ready to play week one and that he should have called it a week to week issue on Tuesday. For McVay, Stafford, and the Rams, the only concern is getting Stafford to the opening game against Houston and are rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo in the mean time.
- Stafford will continue to work with Rams SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott as they attack his health issues while the team enters their next phase of their training camp program.
Stetson Bennett has proven to be a capable number two in the mean time. Dresser Winn waits in the wings as well.
