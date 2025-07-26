The Rams Have a Challenging Decision on the Horizon
The Los Angeles Rams may have what many believe is one of the best rosters in the National Football League. Although that is undoubtedly a positive thing, like any other team, the Rams can only hold on to so many players and must choose carefully which positions to carry more players than others.
Los Angeles Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently listed several players from around the National Football League. He believes the Rams' offseason upgrades could impact Rams veteran tight end Tyler Bigbee.
"Although the Rams have ushered in a new receiving corps in the past few years, Higbee has long been a staple of Sean McVay’s offense. At the same time, the team’s recent tight end investments could signal that Higbee's time in Los Angeles is nearing its end," Locker said.
"Higbee was effective when on the field last year, turning in a 76.4 PFF overall grade with a 79.1 PFF receiving grade — his best since 2019. But the 32-year-old played only 128 snaps due to a knee injury and is in the final year of his current contract.
"The Rams’ jubilation in landing second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson is eye-opening, especially because the team has searched for a coveted weapon for multiple offseasons. On top of that, Los Angeles returns Davis Allen (63.3 PFF run-blocking grade) and Colby Parkinson (66.2 PFF pass-blocking grade) as depth behind the newcomer. Los Angeles parted with Cooper Kupp earlier this offseason, and Higbee may be next in line," Locker said.
Although things change quickly and the Rams could change their mind at any point, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay recently stated that the plan was to keep Higbee in the fold. McVay knows Higbee can be a valuable asset.
“Tyler's on the roster. We definitely plan for him to be there. Going back to the question about Puka and leadership, Tyler is definitely someone who glues the offense, glues the defense, and probably even the special teams," McVay said.
"We have a lot of young specialists, some guys covering kicks and trying to block it. He's one of those humans that does that. We really appreciate that. I know he's really jacked to say, ‘Hey, I'm a little more than that. I'm getting healthier now and I'd like to continue making an impact on offense.’"
