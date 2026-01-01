Matthew Stafford Reveals Glue Guy Within the Rams Locker Room

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced that they were opening the 21-day window for tight end Tyler Higbee and that they expect him to return for the playoffs. On Wednesday, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay explained why Higbee's return is important to their lofty goals, calling him the glue guy of the team.

Stafford is one of Higbee's biggest supporters because Higbee has been one of Stafford 's most reliable targets since the Rams' QB1 arrived in Los Angeles. Despite injuries in recent years, Higbee's return in 2024 helped the Rams win the NFC West before Higbee turned into one of the team's most productive players in the playoffs.

“His energy and the way he cares about his teammates," stated Stafford. "He's the ultimate team player. I've loved every minute I've had playing football with ‘Higs’ [ Tyler Higbee ]. He's a special football player and has made so many great plays that I can remember off the top of my head. It's just the human being too. The human being that celebrates for everybody. He has great celebrations himself."

"He's great around the building. He's just an awesome teammate. He's what you want. Everybody calls him a glue guy, probably an understatement. He's an unbelievable player and a great person for our team and we're happy to have him back out there moving around again and feeling like himself. I'm happy for the human being.”

The Rams are hopeful lightning strikes twice.

Rams head coach Sean McVay echoed many of the same sentiments that Stafford did. McVay and general manager Les Snead selected Higbee during McVay's first year in charge back in 2017. Since then, Higbee has become one of the best if not the best tight end in franchise history, operating in a role that often goes unappreciated outside of the Rams' facility/ fan base.

McVay spoke on getting Higbee back before the playoffs.

“It means a lot," stated McVay. "He's obviously always been a glue guy. You know from seeing the influence and effect that he has on his teammates and his team in general, not only with his production but with his competitive spirit. We'll see how the week progresses. If he is able to go, it'd be great to be able to get him some snaps before the playoffs end up starting. If he's not, then we're hopeful that the playoffs will represent for sure him being ready to go.”

