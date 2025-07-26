WATCH: Rams 2025 Day Four Training Camp Highlights
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams completed their first four day block of practices, getting reacclimated with the speed of the NFL through a series of non-padded exercises. Here are some highlights of their training.
On Friday, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula answered various questions regarding his defense.
Q: What is Quentin Lake’s impact on the field?
“He’s the linchpin. He’s everything," said Shula. "Communicator, he moves around. How I like to say it is he allows us always to get our best guys on the field. He can play nickel. These days, a lot of times when you are playing nickel, you get put in the run through. You're almost like a linebacker sometimes in a 4-3 defense. He does that. The next thing he's covering a slot receiver and then the next thing he's deep playing middle of the post safety. Now he's playing a half field. He does all these different techniques and I think he's one of the best tacklers on the team, but I think he's probably one of the most underrated physical players in the league. He's always been one of our best tacklers and he's been one of our best communicators, smart. You can do a lot of stuff with him just because you're not going to overload him and he's going to get everybody right around him. In addition, I think he makes the guys around him play better too.”
Q: Why are you confident that your defensive back room will be successful this season?
“We really like our guys as far as [Cornerback] “D Will” [Darious Williams] and getting Ahkello [Witherspoon] back," stated Shula. "Cobie had an awesome game in the playoffs versus Minnesota and I think you saw what ‘D-Will’ and Ahkello did. As far as bringing in Emmanuel Forbes, he's been excellent and there's a lot of depth in that room. There are other guys there that maybe didn't get as much playing time that are lingering into the background that have done an awesome job as well. We're pretty excited about them. We're really excited about them, I should say. We really like what they bring to our defense.”
