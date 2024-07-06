Sean McVay Praised Rams Nutritionist For Work With Team
The Los Angeles Rams have built themselves as one of the more successful NFL franchises in the last decade. The move to Los Angeles did wonders for the organization, and in the bright lights of Los Angeles, they are showing they are one of the more stable and competent franchises the NFL has to offer. The Rams do a lot of things well, both on and off the field; however, after the NFLPA surveys were released in Feb., they weren't doing so well in the nutritionist category.
With a C-plus, the Rams were ranked 26th among the 32 teams in the NFLPA surveys. This prompted the organization to make a significant change, leading to the hiring of sports dietitian Sebastian Zorn in April. Zorn's influence has been felt across the team, including head coach Sean McVay.
McVay raved about Zorn to ESPN's Sarah Bishop.
"I didn't realize how much better it could have been until he ended up getting here," Rams coach Sean McVay said.
Zorn has been a game-changer for the Rams in that category, and his work could help coaches and players perform to the best of their ability. The longtime dietitian explained how his work could bring out the best in the players.
"It starts with the food," Zorn said. "So improving the food service first is really important because if the food is not good, I can recommend this and that, but if they're not going to eat it at the end of the day, then I've lost them and they're going to go outside. So improving that was kind of square one."
Food, or the lack of it, could make or break a team. The Rams are striving for the best not only on the gridiron but also in the kitchen.
