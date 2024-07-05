Rams' Puka Nacua Explains How He Manages Diet Being Picky Eater
After a historic rookie season in which he broke the NFL rookie receptions and receiving yards records, Puka Nacua is looking to step up his game heading into Year 2. Nacua is working on this in multiple ways, including working with teammate Cooper Kupp and improving his diet.
Nacua found out that eating better was going to be key if he wanted to keep up with Kupp during his workouts. Still, eating better is no easy feat for Nacua, who does not like vegetables. At all. With the help of the Rams' nutrition staff, Nacua has been making some pivotal shifts in his diet to improve his health.
"[They've been] able to still set a game plan around the things that I like and be like, 'OK, instead of going to get quick carbs of fries, what are the things that we can do?'" Nacua said, via ESPN's Sarah Bishop. "I mean I'm not big on fruit or vegetables either, but finding the other ways I can get those same nutrients from healthier foods that will pay me benefits instead of just being full at the moment."
Along with this plan, Nacua has also cut out several of the foods that were hurting him, which included fried foods and fast food. Nacua often turned to those foods as a rookie out of convenience but has made a big improvement in taking a little more time to cook for himself.
If all goes to plan with these changes and work, Nacua could be able to top his production from his rookie season, when he caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. While this is a lofty mark to reach in two consecutive seasons, it's still a positive to see Nacua continue to work to improve rather than getting complacent after an incredible start to his career.
