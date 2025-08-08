This Position Group Has Impressed Rams HC Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have spent the summer working hard to developing players on both sides of the ball. However, the expectations for their defense continue to rise after what appears to be a productive offseason.
Following training camp, Sean McVay expressed confidence in the Rams' defensive line, showering the unit with praises. He is excited about what the future holds for the position group.
These guys are the real deal. We know that's going to be a really important factor for us. I thought they had an excellent day today. I think when you look at it, there are a lot of guys that have accumulated really good experience. I think [Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator] Giff Smith, [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe Coniglio and [Pass Rush Coordinator] Drew Wilkins do a great job," McVay said.
McVay believes the Rams have the proper individual pieces along the defensive line to create a formidable front line. He has emphasized the defense's need to play as one, using their strengths to mask the unit's weaknesses.
"As a front, we talk about how important it is for those guys to be able to set the tone for the second and third levels. It’s about all 11 playing as one, but I've been really pleased with the growth and improvement of those guys. [Defensive Lineman] Kobie Turner going into his third year has really just done a great job of naturally leading and I think you can expect to see the same thing from Byron Young," McVay said.
"We are really excited about adding [Defensive Lineman] Poona Ford. With Jared and Braden [Fiske] being able to go into their second year, that's a big deal for us. [Defensive Lineman] Tyler Davis is another guy that I think deserves to be mentioned because he has really shown why he's a total stud and a guy that's going to be a major factor for us.”
The Rams will depend on their defense this season, similar to how it did several times last season. Los Angeles has steadily built a solid defense full of young and talented players. However, McVay and his coaching staff are hopeful those young players can take the next step this season.
