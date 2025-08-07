Rams' New Addition is Already Making His Impact Felt
The Los Angeles Rams have more than a few players on their roster who are household names. However, they also have several lesser-known players who can make an impact this season. Los Angeles has added to their group of talented young defenders.
Following training camp, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur explained what it has been like being on the opposing side of linebacker Nate Landman. The veteran linebacker has a chance to earn ample playing time this season.
“He’s a cool dude. Obviously, [Senior Defensive Assistant] Jimmy Lake was with him in Atlanta, so he got a little knowledge of him before he got in, but you could see the command he has back there. He’s got a great energy about him. It's that really cool leadership of three to four words to the defense when they come out or maybe after we get a big play or something like that," LaFleur said.
"He just [has] something small to say to those guys. I know he said, ‘Hey, we're going to get a ball out here at some point,’ just talking to defense, and sure enough, two plays later, he gets a punch out, something he does as well as anybody in this league right now. That’s pretty cool.
"And then what else sticks out is you can see when he has a good feel for our formations through a practice, if he feels a lineman leaning or something like that, hey, run pass, he's not afraid to trigger and you like that from guys. He's testing himself out here in July, getting himself ready for September. I think we're lucky to have him and the leadership he's bringing right now. He's going to be a good player.
During the offseason, Landman noted how his history of playing rugby has helped him play well in the National Football League. Many of the skills are transferrable, and Landman has used them to his advantage.
"I think it creates a different instinct that some guys might not have, especially with tackling and the form of tackling. Having my dad, who played professional [rugby], coach me when I was a kid throughout high school and even the tips and stuff along the way through college and the pros. I think it's given me an edge over some people, and like I said, a different instinct and a different perspective. Playing rugby and having that experience impacts my game super positively and helps my skillset as a middle linebacker, especially," Landman said.
"The game has kind of moved on from keeping your head out of it into wrap and roll, and those are the kind of fundamentals they teach in rugby when you're growing up and starting it because obviously, you're playing without pads. That translates to football really well, especially in the open field, outside zone, or different schemes like that."
