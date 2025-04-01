BREAKING: Rams' Sean McVay Makes Tush Push Stance Clear
The most controversial topic at the NFL owners' meeting has been about potentially banning the tush push play used by the Philadelphia Eagles to great effect due to concerns about player safety and competitive fairness. Sean McVay gave his opinion on Tuesday morning.
Q: What are your thoughts on the tush push?
McVay: "Well, I heard I had a heated argument about about this with Howie [Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles General Manager] and Jon Ferrari [Philadelphia Eagles Assistant General Manager]. You know, here's what I here's what I told them. And this is, this is the truth. I don't believe in banning something because them and Buffalo do it better than anybody else, so I'm not necessarily in agreement with that. I don't like the optics of the play."
"It looks like a rugby scrum. There are some health and safety risks from my communication with Dr. Sills about this. Those same things do exist on other types of sneaks, goal line, short yardage situations, and there is some inevitable risk that this game entails, but I'm not in favor of it, but I also know that I sound like a hater, because they've done it better than anybody else, and I'll acknowledge that as well."
Q: From that context, the innovation for somebody to craft a play that's been so successful, how does that sit with you?
McVay: "No, and that's the one thing I will say, there's a lot of elements of just pushing a player in general. When you look at the field goal block play, we don't allow those types of things. And so there's some just elements of, I wish we didn't really allow this in the first place. I do have some empathy for the refs in terms of some of the situations and how granular these things can be and how difficult it can be to officiate."
"I'll be interested to see. I mentioned this yesterday, how the vote goes today, but I don't, I don't like that. I sound like a hater, taking it out because they do it better, but they do, they coach it really well. There's a momentum, there's an ability to be able to get underneath people. And then there's obviously a size, and then, you know, just the overall athleticism and strength of Jalen [Hurts] to be really efficient at that play as well as Josh [Allen] with the Bills."
