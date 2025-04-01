BREAKING: Rams' Sean McVay Weighs In on Kyren Williams Extension
At the NFL Owners meeting, Rams head coach Sean McVay took time to answer questions, providing an update on where the franchise stands with current contract extension talks with Kyren Williams.
Q: Have you had that meeting [with Kyren Williams] and how far apart are you really?
McVay: "Well, so terms of the specifics going to keep that between us, but we've had dialog with Drew [Rosenhaus, Kyren Williams' agent]. We've sent something to him. We are actually scheduled to meet with Drew today at some point, and so I've had conversations with Kyren. He knows how important he is to us. Obviously, he's got another year left on his contract, so we'll see if we can get something done. But he knows how important he is to us."
"As far as just bridging that gap, we'll see. You know how far that we have to go for that, but he is a very important part of what we want to be moving forward what he's meant to us, his toughness, his physicality, just the energy at which he plays. He knows how much I love him, and so we'll see. We'll see if we can get something done."
As McVay mentioned, Williams is entering the last year of his deal, so while there is some time to work out an extension, it's better for all parties to get a deal done sooner rather than later.
Les Snead spoke about the Williams situation on Monday.
"We would definitely like to engineer a long-term partnership with Kyren."
"Kyren's a great human, we all want this to work out, it's just, can we agree upon a contract where we both feel like (it) is a win-win moving forward," Snead said. "And if it doesn't happen this year, it doesn't mean that Kyren's not going to be a part (of the Rams) next year. It doesn't mean we don't do something a year from now."
Considering the Rams' top brass is meeting with Williams' representation in person, as long as there is common ground, an extension should be finalized in the coming days. It's cheaper to sign Williams now and Williams gets guarenteed money in the bank.
Beneficial for all.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI today.
You can let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE