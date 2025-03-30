Should Rams Make This Controversial Draft Trade With the Eagles?
When the Rams walked off Lincoln Financial Field last January after their loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, it became clear that while the respect between the two teams were high, so was the hatred.
Now we approach the final sprint towards the NFL Draft, and speculation is at an all-time high. NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter put together this potential trade scenario between the Rams and Eagles.
Eagles receive:
- No. 26 overall pick (Round 1)
No. 190 overall (Round 6, from ATL)
Rams receive:
- No. 32 overall (Round 1)
No. 96 overall (Round 3)
No. 168 (Round 5)
"Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took a year off from trading up in the first round in 2024. ... Can he really stop himself from getting back in the mix this April? Maybe. But I wouldn't be surprised if he climbs the board for one of this year's top receivers or to add more pieces to Philly's stellar defensive line." Wrote Reuter. "The Day 2 pick he'd send to L.A. wouldn't be a deterrent because he could pick up more assets in separate deals later during the weekend."
"Rams GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have had a ton of success finding contributors on Days 2 and 3, so securing extra capital while only moving down six slots could be right in their wheelhouse. L.A. is positioned to take the best available player at the end of the first round, though I imagine they'll have their eye on which DBs are still available at No. 32."
While rivalries are tough, business is business. If the Rams are able to hold off until it's their time to pick before having to make a decision on this trade scenario and there isn't a player that they want right away, they need to accept this trade.
There is a lot of talent at 31, recent mocks are only showing three cornerbacks taken in the first round, and the Rams, with their advanced scouting department, would have three selections to end the third round. Picks 90, 96, and 101.
The Rams would also have more capitol to trade into the second round if they desire.
