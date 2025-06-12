Rams' Legend Cooper Kupp Sounds Off Transition to Seahawks
It's almost nightmare material for Rams fans. Franchise legend and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp didn't just join the rival Seattle Seahawks, but under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Kupp is learning how to operate within the Shanahan offense.
Kubiak is the son of Super Bowl champion coach Gary Kubiak. Gary was the quarterbacks coach for the 49ers in 1994 when he, along with offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, won Super Bowl XXIX. Then, from 1995 to 2005, Kubiak was Shanahan's offensive coordinator in Denver as Shanahan led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.
Kubiak, after spending several successful years with the Houston Texans as head coach, would make his way back to Denver as head coach, winning Super Bowl 50. Gary's son Klint joins Gary's staff in 2016, wrapping up his dad's tenure as head coach before branching out, spending time with Kyle Shanahan as an assistant with the 49ers. Klint's brother Klay is the current 49ers offensive coordinator.
All that background shows that Klint Kubiak's scheme is all types of Shanahan-inspired with a foundation dating back 30 years and now Cooper Kupp, a man whose heroics helped keep the 49ers at bay and who is the reason why Sean McVay is a Super Bowl champion while most of Mike Shanahan's assistants in Washington like Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Raheem Morris, Mike McDaniel, and others do not, is now a focal point of it.
Kupp recently spoke about learning the Seahawks offense.
“It’s been a long time since I learned a new offense, long time since I sat in a meeting and had to do the put a face on the board and what’s this guy’s name? That’s a stressful situation,” Kupp said, via the team’s website. “That’s a high-stress situation.”
"I'm excited about what we're doing and it is fun. I love to learn and so being in this place where we're all learning together, being able to step in and be a part of this whole offense, stepping into the same place as everyone else and be able to learn together, it's a fun place to be."
Here's the problem. Kupp is incredibly intelligent. Thus, not only is he learning this system, but now the Seahawks have access to the ins and outs of McVay's system.
It appears a massive chess match awaits the Rams once they see their old friend sporting the colors of a foe.
