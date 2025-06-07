Are Former Rams Assistants Turned Head Coaches Helping Each Other?
The NFL is a results business, but it's also driven by who you know more than what you know. For many organizations, hiring coaches who know Sean McVay has become a point of emphasis as McVay exemplifies success and a new approach to an old way of doing things.
As a result, the Rams' web of coaches, including McVay's own coaching tree impacts the entire NFL, with the Rams being three degrees of separation or less from every head coach in the NFL.
McVay's reach goes two ways. There was before he became a head coach. That time period links him to his mentor, Jay Gruden, and thus his brother, Jon Gruden. He's also tied into the Mike Shanahan tree, which extends into 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and his growing tree.
Then there's after McVay, which is what we're focusing on. Matt LaFleur, Liam Coen, Brandon Staley, Raheem Morris, Zac Taylor, Zac Robinson, Nick Caley, Kevin O'Connell, Thomas Brown, and others make up McVay's network of assistants who are either head coaches or coordinators in the NFL and it appears they may be passing information to each other.
Coen and the Jaguars signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin, a player who has spent most of his career with Zac Taylor and the Bengals. Coen called Taylor before making the move.
“Similar type deal we did with [Buccaneers WR] Sterling Shepherd last year in Tampa where you have a little bit of a runway for the next couple of days to get acclimated. Continuing to add competition to the room. Guys that have played some meaningful snaps in the league in a similar system."
"Just the type of person that he is that we’ve heard from Zac [Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor] and those guys in Cincinnati. Just continuing to develop the roster, really. So far, he's been a great guy to kind of get to know a little bit, and he'll continue to learn the offense as we go here.”
Coen also interviewed a bunch of Rams assistants for roles on his staff, and he hired Grant Udinski as his offensive coordinator, a coach who was tied to Kevin O'Connell's hip in Minnesota.
Rams OC Mike LaFleur confirmed that the Rams talked to Matt LaFleur about Davante Adams, however, it's unclear if that was before or after Adams was signed.
Troy Reeder has played for McVay, Staley, and O'Connell. Morgan Fox has played for MaVay, Staley, and Morris. Jordan Fuller played for McVay, Ejiro Evero in Carolina, and Morris in Atlanta. Jesse Bates played for Taylor and Morris.
Leonard Floyd played with Staley in Chicago, McVay, and Morris in Atlanta. Nick Scott played for McVay, Taylor, and Evero.
That's five players who have played for three coaches on McVay's tree or McVay. There's clear evidence of a McVay network. The question is, at what point does someone complain, and then at what point does the NFL step in? Something to keep an eye on, especially if this becomes a topic about fairness.
