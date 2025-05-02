Which Rams UDFA Could Crack the Starting Lineup?
For the entire offseason, much has been discussed about the Los Angeles Rams rapid ascension to the forefront of Super Bowl contendership. The last few drafts have featured numerous prospects that have found significant roles on offense and defense. Several of their high-end selections include wide receiver Puka Nacua, pass rusher Jared Verse, and defensive lineman Kobie Turner.
However, one of the key elements of the Rams success in recent years has been the impact of some undrafted free agents they have acquired. Last year’s group featured impact contributors such as standout linebacker Omar Speights and defensive back Josh Wallace.
“We had seven guys, eight, if you include [RB] Cody Schrader, who were rookie free agents that played in football games for us last year as undrafted guys,” head coach Sean McVay said. “Obviously, we got Cody a little bit later on because he was with the 49ers at first. You're talking about seven guys from our undrafted free agent class that played meaningful snaps for us last year. Hey, the best players will play. We're all about competition and we expect these six players to upgrade our roster and the players that we'll add that will start after the draft."
McVay is not wrong about playing the best player and that’s why Wallace and Speights saw playing time because they grew and became the best players at their respective spots at the time. This year, that someone could be one of the 17 undrafted players the Rams signed following the draft.
One player that stood out to me was Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac, a late riser in the pre-selection process that should’ve been drafted as early as the fourth round. He’s an undersized linebacker, similar to Pooh Paul, at 6-foot, 221 pounds. The Rams have now acquired two small rookie linebackers to their room, but both present the ability to be immediate contributors right away.
Dolac was insanely productive for the Bulls last season, becoming a Consensus All-American with 168 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and five interceptions. You would think that he would be considered a first round pick based on those numbers alone but injuries in the last two seasons, being an older prospect, and his size promoted concern.
Dolac does not miss tackles and plays much bigger than his frame suggests. He’s an effective coverage defender who can change direction well and rally to the ball carrier. He has a nose for the football and the Rams have been missing a player of this type at the position for years.
There is a good possibility Los Angeles landed a potential future, high-end starter in their undrafted linebacker. Dolac will be competing for a starting job right away during training camp, and that should excite fans for what could come next.
