17 Undrafted Free Agents Join Rams
The Rams got to work, adding to the six players they drafted via the UDFA market following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, signing 17 undrafted free agents.
The Rams have agreed to terms with the following players.
- Connecticut safety Malik Dixon-Williams
- Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac
- Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tru Edwards
- USC linebacker Jamil Muhammad,
- Texas defensive lineman Bill Norton
- Rice linebacker Josh Pearcy
- Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley
- Louisville tight end Mark Redman
- Oklahoma defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry
- Toledo tight end Anthony Torres
- Northern Illinois safety Nate Valcarcel
- North Carolina State running back Jordan Waters
- Tulane wide receiver Mario Williams.
- Utah State offensive linemen Wyatt Bowles
- Boise State offensive linemen Ben Dooley
- North Carolina offensive linemen Willie Lampkin
- Indiana offensive linemen Trey Wedig
Sean McVay spoke about the role UDFA's have in the Rams' construction of their roster.
"I think the thing that worked out really well is before... you say you never want to chase for a need but the draft did kind of unfold and then you're aggressive in pursuit of some players that you like. We really said in an ideal scenario, defensively we're able to address the front and continue to add to that both inside and outside, be able to add an inside linebacker and then let's add to the depth on our offensive skill. We were able to add a receiver, tight end and running back."
"You add an edge player, you add an interior player and then to be able to add the insidelinebacker, that's a really good scenario. It's six players that we have a lot of appreciation for[and] you're not reaching. That was part of the reason why we were able to do some of thethings that we did. Real credit to Les, his group and the coaches. I think everybody's excited andthen there’s going to be some really good added undrafted free agents."
"We had seven guys, eight, if you include [RB] Cody Schrader, who were rookie free agents that played in football games for us last year as undrafted guys. Obviously, we got Cody a little bit later on because he was with the 49ers at first. You're talking about seven guys from our undrafted free agent class that played meaningful snaps for us last year. Hey, the best players will play. We're all about competition and we expect these six players to upgrade our roster and the players that we'll add that will start after the draft."
The 2024 Rams' UDFA class produced several gems including Omar Speights, Jaylen McCollough, and Josh Wallace.
The 2025 class hopes for the same opportunities and success.
