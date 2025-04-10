Should the Rams Draft UCLA Star?
All Rams fans remember how the Eagles' offensive linemen were getting to the second level of the defense during the team's NFC Divisional game. All Rams fans remember Saquon Barkley running to the endzone.
Well, if the Rams have to take out Philadelphia, they may want to draft UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, college football's premier run defender. All I have to say about Schwesinger is turn on the tape of UCLA against Iowa. Watch Schwesinger's movements, reads, and assignments.
Jay Toia, another potential Ram had a big game for UCLA that night.
Schwesinger, a talented player who is growing into a true three-down linebacker, has been mocked in the high second to late first round throughout the offseason, and the attendance at his personal Pro Day proves there is massive interest in him.
The Rams need to reload their middle linebacker room as Omar Speights and Nate Landman are the only truly notable names in the position room.
Thus, draft expert Bill Sparks wrote that Schwesinger could be a target for the Rams with their 26th overall selection.
"Carson Schwesinger’s rise from an unranked high school recruit and walk-on to one of the top linebackers in the country is the kind of story that resonates with NFL teams," Sparks wrote. "In 2024, he led the nation with 90 solo tackles and totaled 136 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. Simply put, he’s a tackling machine with a nose for the football.
"What sets Schwesinger apart is his lateral quickness and coverage ability — rare traits for modern linebackers. He reads plays quickly, takes great angles, and rarely misses tackles.
"He’s also an asset in zone coverage and can hold his own against tight ends and running backs in man-to-man situations. While he does struggle at times disengaging from blocks, particularly against larger offensive linemen, he’s made strides in that area."
"He added nearly 20 pounds before the NFL Combine, weighing in at 242 pounds, which should help him transition to the pro level. His versatility and production make him a natural fit for the Rams’ hybrid defensive schemes."
Pick 26 would be a bit high for Schwesinger, but when we're talking about the next great Rams linebacker, the gamble might be worth it.
