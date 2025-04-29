Snead, McVay on Assembling One of the NFL's Best Rosters
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best offseasons of any team in the league heading into the draft, giving them added flexibility. Rams head coach McVay discussed his thoughts on composing the team's roster in the team's post-draft press conference.
"I think that plays a part when you have a roster where there are players coming back and returning with starting experience and playing experience. That definitely allows you to... I would say [there are] less 'wide open' spots," McVay said.
Rams general manager Les Snead elaborated on the team's stance regarding the draft.
"If it would've been a draft where, again, I forget how many we picked overall, but six overall compared to 10 or 14 [players], but if it might have been a draft where you felt like the board could have given you 14 quality players, maybe you go that route. Again, if we would've brought in 14 draftees, it's probably a hard roster to make though," Snead said.
McVay explained the front office's thought process on the draft, noting that the process is intricate. He and Snead considered many aspects of the team's situation before making selections in the draft.
"I mean, the question and from some of the things that we've done, you're really saying, 'Okay, the players that you're choosing, what's the vision? How do you anticipate them contributing not only for the '53' [53-man roster] but for the 48 [active players on gameday]. Are you going to be active?' Obviously, there are a lot of things that take place that we can't control, but I do think it's a credit to what's taken place over the last couple years," McVay said.
"I think in a lot of instances, because of some of the circumstances and situations that we've had, there’s a patience that we've had and that we've learned as coaches to give guys an opportunity to come in. They're still going to earn it, but maybe they're going to get more reps than they would've gotten otherwise. I think it's a positive thing for us to be able to feel like, alright, we can go up and get some players that there was a consistent buy-in appreciation for. We call them 'hots," McVay said.
