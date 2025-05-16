Where Do Rams Land in Latest Power Rankings?
The Los Angeles Rams are all in for the 2025 season. The Rams are going for it once again next season. The Rams want to get themselves another Super Bowl under head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams have had a great offseason, both in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams have put all the chips in the middle of the table. They do not know how long this group will be together and how long McVay will coach for, so now is the time they are choosing once again to put together the best roster possible. This team was special last season. Especially with their defense that is on the come-up to becoming elite.
If the Rams start fast next season and click with their new players in 2025, they will not only be a contender but they will be favorites to come out of the NFC and get back to the Super Bowl.
The latest power rankings of the NFL by Pro Football Network have the Rams ranked 7th out of all the NFL teams.
"The PFSN FPM gives the Rams a healthy chance of winning their division (53.1%) and making the playoffs (83.1%). In fact, due to their favorable draw (despite the travel miles), the Rams have the best odds to land the NFC No. 1 seed of any team vying for that top spot," PFN said.
No team has improved its outlook more from the start of the offseason than the Los Angeles Rams.
Sean McVay’s team looked like it might be headed for a rebuild while entertaining Matthew Stafford trade offers. Instead, Stafford is sticking around, and now gets to target one of the best receiver duos in the NFL with Davante Adams added to pair up with Puka Nacua.
The Rams ranked 11th in PFSN’s Offense+ rankings last year despite Stafford finishing 22nd among quarterbacks. A more typical season from him could vault Los Angeles into the top-five range, and that might be even likelier if Terrance Ferguson (LA’s first selection of the 2025 draft) can make an impact out of the gates.
The defense remains an extremely young unit that was boom-or-bust for much of 2024. However, the unit’s upside is higher than the 24th-place ranking would imply, particularly with a rapidly developing pass rush that piled up 16 sacks in two playoff games.
The Rams look like clear NFC West favorites, with the upside to potentially return to the Super Bowl.
