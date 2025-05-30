Rams' New Additions Have Made an Impression on Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have had an eventful offseason. Following the Rams' Organized Team Activities, Sean McVay gave an update on rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson.
“Terrance has been good. Really today was the first day that we could do 11-on-11. These guys got here a couple weeks ago, seen a guy that's been really attentive in meetings, got a really good feel. Really, it's routes on air, and then what we saw today, which is a limited body of work,but just been really impressed with him and really the rookie class as a whole," McVay said.
"Our vets have done a good job welcoming these guys with open arms, but looking forward to seeing him just continue to take it a step at a time. (Tight Ends Coach Scott) “Scooter” Huff does a great job with our tight ends. So far, so good.”
McVay has been in search of a talented tight end for a while. It appears he may have finally found one in Terrance Ferguson. Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team noted a few of the things Ferguson does well and some things he needs to work on.
"Ferguson’s body control shows up on passes that are on his back hip, down low that he must dig out, and high and over the rim. He’s capable of elevating, and his basketball background is apparent in how he can attack the football," Crabbs said.
"With that said, he’s surprisingly inefficient in contested targets. While he shows good concentration, Ferguson can be jarred and disrupted through his frame and could be a more consistent “box out” presence at the catch point. He converted just 36 percent of his contested targets throughout his four-year career with the [Oregon] Ducks."
Crabbs believes Ferguson can eventually grow into a significant contributor under McVay's guidance. If he can do so, it would be another serviceable weapon at McVay's disposal. After expressing a desire to be more explosive on offense, the Rams may have accomplished that goal.
"He’s a straight-line athlete with good body fluidity, but his creativity with the ball in his hands is fairly modest. There aren’t a lot of rumbling runs through the secondary, and he can be tripped up and brought down by contact that other big-bodied pass catches may have success running through instead," Crabbs said.
