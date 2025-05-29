The Rams' Best Player Heading into 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have made several notable additions this offseason, espcially on the offensive side of things. Los Angeles appears ready for another postseason run, but they hope this season's run is deeper than last season's.
As the Rams get closer to the 2025 season, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante listed the best player from every team in the league.
While the Rams have Matthew Stafford, Jared Verse, and Davante Adams, among others, Infante chose wide receiver Puka Nacua as the team's best player.
"Even though his 2024 season was shortened by injury, Puka Nacua actually averaged one more reception per game and nearly three more yards per game from his Pro Bowl rookie year in 2023," Infante said.
"With Cooper Kupp’s departure, the Los Angeles Rams need Nacua to hold that bonafide role as their WR1 in 2025. If he continues the elite level of play he’s shown through his first two NFL seasons, they should be in tremendous hands."
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently ranked Nacua as one of the top wide receivers in the league. Nacua should only play even better this upcoming season, with all of the weapons the Rams now have on offense. It should be a special season for the veteran wide receiver.
"Nacua missed time in 2024 but still finished with the league’s highest receiving grade at 93.0, pushing his two-year total to nearly 3,000 receiving yards. He’s neither the biggest nor the fastest, but few receivers are more difficult to cover," Sikkema said.
Nacua has already proven himself to be one of the more dependable wide receivers in the league. Still, he feels there is room for improvement. Earlier this offseason, Nacua explained how he has improved.
“I feel like I’ve gotten stronger in this offseason," he said. "I’ve slimmed down a little bit, maybe narrowed down the body fat percentage by building that muscle back up. I’m excited. I enjoy the physicality part of the game. That’s what wakes me up in the morning," Nacua said.
"Being out there on the football field and start running around, making guys miss, starting to run but then also punishing defenders is something I look forward to, and it makes me excited to get back out there on the football field.”
Go on and like our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content!