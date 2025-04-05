Rams' 2023 Pick Set to Have Most Impact Next Season
In two seasons in the National Football League, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has registered nearly 2,500 total receiving yards. This includes a stellar rookie season in which he registered almost 1,500 yards and over 100 receptions, boldly announcing himself to the league.
Pro Football Network recently listed the players from each team's 2023 draft class who will impact their teams most this upcoming season. They believe Nacua will be the best player for the Rams from the 2024 draft class. Nacua has already shown what he can do on any given Sunday.
"For many, Puka Nacua seemingly came out of nowhere. He flew under the radar playing at BYU, and he wasn’t highly touted coming out. However, he soon made a name for himself, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He ranked 6th in targets (160) and yards after catch (639) during that record-breaking campaign," PFN said.
"Nacua finished just under the 1,000-yard mark (990) in 2024 despite missing six games. From his return in Week 8 to the end of the season, he led all wide receivers with a 39.8% target rate (min. 150 routes). He also forced a missed tackle on 25.6% of his touches, the 5th-highest among WRs with at least 50 touches. The Rams replaced Cooper Kupp with Davante Adams, which may be an upgrade, but Nacua has already established a rapport with Matthew Stafford."
The Rams came close to beating the Eagles in the postseason this past season. However, that loss was the spark they needed. Los Angeles has had one of the most productive offseasons of any team in the league so far. A successful draft haul would do wonders for the Rams.
Los Angeles must lean on its veterans this upcoming season, as they mix with the young talent on the team. Specifically, adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams gives the Rams' wide receivers a healthy mix and should help Nacua get more favorable looks from opposing defenses.
Still, the Rams will need all hands on deck this upcoming season if they hope to make it further in the playoffs than they did this past season.
