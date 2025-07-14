NFL Insider Does Not See Rams', Sean McVay's Vision
The Los Angeles Rams have several big names on both sides of the ball but a player that is rarely mentioned could pay dividends for the Rams this season.
However, Seth Walder of ESPN has a differing view of the value wide receiver Tutu Atwell brings the Rams.
"Not everything was perfect, though. The Rams signed Atwell to a one-year, $10 million deal that had me wondering: Who was clamoring to pay him $9 million?" Walder said.
Walder may not be a big fan of the contract Atwell received, but the Rams' coaching staff believes in him. Earlier this offseason, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur shared his thoughts on Atwell.
"Yeah, just go out and be the best Tutu you can be. We all know what his superpower is because he can run and that's a trait that, especially at his level and his elite level of speed, it scares defenses. It scares defenders. So just go out there, use that elite trait and what we do know about him is he's not obviously in weight the biggest guy, right? He might be 155 (lbs) soaking wet, but he is rangey," LaFleur said.
"He's long. He's not a hard target to hit because he’s loose in the upper body. You can throw it around, and he doesn't feel like a small guy. When he's gotten his opportunities, he's made the most of it. You would think the way it is on paper right now, he's going to get the most opportunities he's had. We'll see how it all unfolds, but he's had a really good offseason, and you just love Tutu. So happy he's back with us."
Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted that he must find a way to utilize Atwell more effectively this upcoming season. McVay is well known for his offensive prowess; he must find a way to get the most out of Atwell.
"I think when you look at his body of work, when he's been able to play, especially in some of the times that he was playing (like) when Cooper [Kupp] was on IR, there was a lot of production. And if you project that over the course of 17 games, you just watch what he was able to do. He's matured as a young man. I love the person, getting to know him, and I think that he's only getting better," McVay said.
"When you look at the times when he's been able to play, whether that be because some people were out or not, he has produced and he's delivered, and we're looking forward to seeing more of that ascension.
"He's going to be on the field a lot more, particularly in a lot of those three-receiver sets where, when he's been on the field, he's done a really good job. And like I said, if you project that over the course of 17 games, and hopefully you're in the right to play afterwards, I think that's going to be something that's well worth the investment we made in him."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!