The Key to the Rams' Repeating as NFC West Champions
The Los Angeles Rams won one of the most challenging divisions in the National Football League last season. It was a hard-fought battle that came down to the second-to-last game of the regular season, with the Rams eventually coming out on top.
Los Angeles will likely struggle to repeat as division champions, but it is far from impossible, as they boast one of the best rosters in the league.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked each division by the quality of teams that it consists of. He ranked the NFC West as the fifth-best division in the league.
"It's a very solid division. You can make a case for all four teams having a playoff path in 2025. But how many have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations? That was one reason I stacked the NFC East ahead of the West," Edholm said.
"The Rams have rallied from 3-6 and 1-4 starts the last two seasons to make the playoffs, nearly knocking off the Eagles in this past January's Divisional Round, so everyone knows they're dangerous. Keeping Matthew Stafford healthy and making wholesale improvements to the run defense could earn them a second straight division title."
Los Angeles has a roster that should be among the best in the league this upcoming season, assuming they stay healthy. They hope their improved roster will help get them over the hump, after their roster ultimately failed them last postseason.
Earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay discussed the challenges of building a competitive roster while also positioning the team for future success.
"I think you try to refer to the experience with a lot of the good decisions and to some of the things that we would maybe do differently. It is the element of trusting everybody to do their role and responsibility. I think the one thing that I'm so grateful for is having an ownership group in the Kroenke family that supports us, trusts us, builds safety, gives us the freedom to fail, but also acknowledges our mistakes and then ultimately try to be able to do the next right thing for us," McVay said.
"It is always a balance, and this league is challenging, but I think you try to put that puzzle together. I think you use the previous experiences, and then ultimately it is about building a team, and what does that look like to acknowledge what's been going on? What are the things that we need to do to be able to address to be better in certain spots, whether that's coaching, whether that's schematic, or whether that's personnel-related? And how does that evolve and adapt with the fluidity and flexibility that's necessary on a year-to-year basis?
"I would've told you a couple of years ago that we need this, and now that's changed. I think the ever-evolving landscape of the league and the challenges are what make this fun. That is a fluid situation, but ultimately, it's about the collaboration amongst the group. I think it's been pretty fruitful up to this point, and looking forward to trying to do it better than we've ever done it before in year nine."
