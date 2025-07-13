Jared Goff Takes a Shot Rams, Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations entering this season, mainly because of Matthew Stafford's return. However, the manner in which1 the Rams acquired Stafford has again become a point of contention.
Former Rams quarterback and No. 1 overall pick, Jared Goff, recently sounded off on his trade from the Rams to the Lions a few offseasons ago.
"Three weeks after the last game of the season, I get a call from Sean [McVay], and really did not expect anything. He lets me know they're trading me to Detroit, and I'm like, 'Whoa, okay, alright. What the hell? What's happening?' I would say about 30 seconds after that phone call, it was on Twitter," Goff said.
Goff undoubtedly understands that the National Football League is a business, but still feels the Rams owed him more than a last-second conversation.
"You feel like you've been betrayed, or like you're not wanted. I think for me, ultimately it was the fact that there was not a conversation had, and there wasn't like a 'Hey we're thinking of moving on' type of thing.' There was nothing," Goff said.
"You wish that it wasn't such a blindside and that there was some sort of maturity, I guess, to have that conversation and to be able to let me know what was going on and how things went down. And why this is happening. It was my first real taste of true adversity, and your career is kind of at a fork in the road."
Even McVay believes Goff's feelings are valid. Earlier this offseason, McVay acknowledged that he wished he had handled things with Goff differently. To McVay's credit, he admitted this five months ago, well before Goff's recent comments.
“I will say, when I look back on it, the Jared Goff situation could have been handled better on my part, in terms of the clarity of the dialogue in the midst of that. You never know which direction this is gonna go, but when you sit there and you say, ‘I had some growing up to do. Could have done a better job for Jared," McVay said on "Fitz and Whit."
“There’s a lot more respect and etiquette he deserved in the way that was handled on my end. That was poor on my part and you want to make sure that as you try to apply your learning lessons from your mistakes that you’re at least trying to communicate with clarity.
“It doesn’t mean that they’re easy, but like I said earlier, people just don’t like being caught off guard. And this is something you have a lot of sleepless nights trying to figure out what’s best for the short and long-term.”
While Goff's move to Detroit may have caught Goff off guard, it was one of the best trades in National Football League history. It would be hard to find many trades in NFL history where both teams involved benefited as much as both the Rams and Lions have since the trade was completed.
