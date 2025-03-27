Where the Best Rams QBs Rank on All-Time List
Founded in 1936, the Los Angeles Rams are one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League's history. Their history is filled with notable players on both sides of the ball, especially the quarterback position. Over the years, the Rams have had a few solid signal callers.
While the Rams have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on their roster, they once had two of the best quarterbacks of all time, Kurt Warner and Norm Van Brocklin. Both played in vastly different eras, but each was critical to the organization's growth: one, the team's first Super Bowl.
"Warner quickly took the NFL by storm, becoming the first QB in history to throw three touchdowns in each of his first three starts. He capped off his storybook season by winning MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXIV on the strength of his game-winning touchdown pass to Isaac Bruce," DeArdo said.
"Warner won two league MVP awards and played in two more Super Bowls. While his team lost both times, Warner threw for the second- and third-highest totals in Super Bowl history at that time (his 414 yards in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the [Tennessee] Titans was the highest single-game total at the time)."
DeArdo also ranked former Rams quarterback Norm Van Brocklin as the 30th-best quarterback ever. Van Brocklin is one of the Rams' all-time leading passers and helped pave the way for many successful Rams quarterbacks after him.
"Van Brocklin helped revolutionize the quarterback position during the 1960s. After leading the Rams to the NFL title game in 1950, Van Brocklin capped off his career by leading the Eagles to a win over Vince Lombardi's [Green Bay] Packers in the 1960 NFL title game," DeArdo said.
Surprisingly, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not make the list. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers were the only two active quarterbacks on the list. Still, DeArdo noted quarterbacks such as Stafford and Lamar Jackson would likely make the list eventually.
With Stafford nearing the end of his excellent career, the Rams will likely soon begin looking for the next great quarterback to add to their roster as Stafford's successor. This will show how difficult it is to find a franchise quarterback.
