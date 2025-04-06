Why Coleman Shelton Was Most Impactful Personnel Move for Rams
Matthew Stafford is back under center, and Coleman Shelton is back as that center. Les Snead confirmed this week that the Rams re-signed Shelton to start in 2025.
That means Beaux Limmer, who started 14 games and both playoff contests as a rookie last year, will begin his second season as Shelton’s backup. While Limmer played well enough to keep big-money free agent Jonah Jackson out of the lineup, Shelton has experience and familiarity. He also has something else.
“What we missed with Coleman when he left was that ability to communicate to all of our young offensive linemen, and maybe even our veterans," Snead said. "Hey, maybe an audible situation, maybe when things change, and being able to handle that in the moment, it was very vital.”
One vital moment was the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s 28-22 win in the snowy divisional playoffs. Snead said Limmer did an unbelievable job evolving into a starting center but he was a freshman working with doctorates. Sean McVay echoed that gratitude but also explained where they fell short against the Eagles.
“We were so close and a couple of things occurred,” McVay told Mike Florio this week at the annual meeting. “Just some miscommunication, third-and-2 from the tight red area, and we just had a little miscommunication working … Our center looks to bang it back and we get Jalen Carter free two snaps in a row, on third and fourth down. And if we finish that drive, we got to go get a stop, but you never know.
“I think more than anything you want to look back, what a cool thing for our team to even be in that position. Philly was a great team and I thought our guys did a great job of going in, expecting to play as well as they're capable of. We swung; we just came up a little short.”
Swinging and making contact is the goal with Shelton, who spent his first five seasons (2019-23) in McVay’s offense, including Matthew Stafford’s first three years with the Rams (2021-23).
Including all 17 contests with Caleb Williams and the Bears last season, Shelton has started 44 straight games – including postseason. He also has 50 career starts, including the Rams’ 2023 wild card playoff loss at Detroit. Play-by-play man J.B. Long said last month thought re-signing Shelton was the most impactful move the Rams made this offseason.
“And it's a subtle one, not a flashy one. From the first snap in Detroit to the last snap in Philadelphia, I think the Rams' inability to get the interior of their offensive line letter-perfect cost them a chance to win Week 1, cost them a chance to host a championship game,” Long said last month on the Between the Horns podcast.
“So, while I think you have something really nice in Beaux Limmer, I am not surprised to see them bring back Coleman Shelton. Because committing to Matthew Stafford, I think, means committing to getting that right, pre- and post-snap, in a way that maybe we didn't appreciate how much Coleman brings.”
