Here’s Why Rams Have Become Popular Super Bowl Choice

Five of the last six teams to lose the closest games to eventual Super Bowl winners have excelled the following seasons.

Zak Gilbert

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
As the Rams prepare for next month’s draft, there’s a familiar feeling surrounding the franchise – albeit under a much different roster-building philosophy.

Four years ago, the Rams added big-name, big-money free agents, swapped former No. 1 overall quarterbacks, and sold draft capital for a Super Bowl title. Now, after pivoting to a draft-and-develop philosophy, securing Matthew Stafford and signing Davante Adams, the Rams again are the chic Super Bowl choice.

Pro Football Focus on Friday crowned the Rams with the team’s highest praise so far. In listing one positive takeaway for all 32 teams following free agency, analyst Dalton Wasserman said the Rams are a true Super Bowl contender.

“The Rams were very close to beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs this past season,” said Wasserman. “They have loaded up to make one more run at a championship.

“Matthew Stafford and left tackle Alaric Jackson stuck around after having opportunities to depart, while the team added pieces like wide receiver Davante Adams and interior defender Poona Ford to fill some of the few holes in their roster. The Rams head into 2025 as legitimate NFC contenders.”

PFF joined dozens of outlets in citing the Rams’ 28-22 playoff loss to Philadelphia as the primary reason they’re picking the Rams to again play deep into January. And while the Rams lost three significant starters in free agency (wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson, and leading tackler Christian Rozeboom, history is behind them.

Teams like the Rams, who put the most fright in the eventual Super Bowl champion, have excelled the following seasons since 2018, when the Chiefs lost a tight AFC Championship to eventual Super Bowl winner New England.

Here’s a look at the last six teams that lost playoff games to eventual Super Bowl champions with the lowest margins of defeat, and how they fared the following seasons.

1. The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes breaks off a run after escaping from San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Dee Ford during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, on Feb. 2, 2020. / Allen Eyestone/Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2018, Kansas City lost narrowly at home in the AFC Championship Game to New England, 37-31. After the Patriots won the Super Bowl, the Chiefs rebounded in 2019 to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

2. The 2020 Tennessee Titans

Andy Reid, Mike Vrabel
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, shakes hands with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after defeating the Titans 35 to 24 in the AFC Conference Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 19, 2020. Nas Titans Afc Championship 020 / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Vrabel's team parlayed a Cinderella run to the 2019 AFC Championship in Kansas City, where they lost 35-24, into the conference's best record and its No. 1 seed in the 2020 playoffs.

3. The 2021 Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 24-14 win at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. He shouted at fans \"I own you, I still own you.\" Those comments went viral. Cent02 7i0fnal0m0z3a9iwetz Original / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Bucs upset Green Bay at Lambeau Field in the 2020 NFC title game, 31-26, but the Packers rebounded in 2021 to claim the No. 1 seed and best mark in the NFC.

4. The 2022 San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle, Brock Purdy
Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) during the late fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The 49ers lost a 20-17 battle at SoFi Stadium in the 2021 NFC Championship, then changed quarterbacks to Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy and advanced to Super Bowl LVII. They lost in overtime to Kansas City.

5. The 2023 Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor, DJ Reader
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor observes as Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) is helped to the cart after suffering an injury in the first quarter of a Week 15 NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bengals roared through the 2022 playoffs, crushing the Bills and narrowly losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City, 23-20, in the AFC Championship. However, injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow and key defensive starters left the team out of the 2023 postseason with a 9-8 record.

6. The 2024 Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2023, Buffalo lost a heart-breaking divisional playoff, 27-24, to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Josh Allen earned MVP honors in 2024 and led the Bills to the AFC Championship, where they again lost to the Chiefs.

