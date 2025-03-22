Here’s Why Rams Have Become Popular Super Bowl Choice
As the Rams prepare for next month’s draft, there’s a familiar feeling surrounding the franchise – albeit under a much different roster-building philosophy.
Four years ago, the Rams added big-name, big-money free agents, swapped former No. 1 overall quarterbacks, and sold draft capital for a Super Bowl title. Now, after pivoting to a draft-and-develop philosophy, securing Matthew Stafford and signing Davante Adams, the Rams again are the chic Super Bowl choice.
Pro Football Focus on Friday crowned the Rams with the team’s highest praise so far. In listing one positive takeaway for all 32 teams following free agency, analyst Dalton Wasserman said the Rams are a true Super Bowl contender.
“The Rams were very close to beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs this past season,” said Wasserman. “They have loaded up to make one more run at a championship.
“Matthew Stafford and left tackle Alaric Jackson stuck around after having opportunities to depart, while the team added pieces like wide receiver Davante Adams and interior defender Poona Ford to fill some of the few holes in their roster. The Rams head into 2025 as legitimate NFC contenders.”
PFF joined dozens of outlets in citing the Rams’ 28-22 playoff loss to Philadelphia as the primary reason they’re picking the Rams to again play deep into January. And while the Rams lost three significant starters in free agency (wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson, and leading tackler Christian Rozeboom, history is behind them.
Teams like the Rams, who put the most fright in the eventual Super Bowl champion, have excelled the following seasons since 2018, when the Chiefs lost a tight AFC Championship to eventual Super Bowl winner New England.
Here’s a look at the last six teams that lost playoff games to eventual Super Bowl champions with the lowest margins of defeat, and how they fared the following seasons.
1. The 2019 Kansas City Chiefs
In 2018, Kansas City lost narrowly at home in the AFC Championship Game to New England, 37-31. After the Patriots won the Super Bowl, the Chiefs rebounded in 2019 to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.
2. The 2020 Tennessee Titans
Mike Vrabel's team parlayed a Cinderella run to the 2019 AFC Championship in Kansas City, where they lost 35-24, into the conference's best record and its No. 1 seed in the 2020 playoffs.
3. The 2021 Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Bucs upset Green Bay at Lambeau Field in the 2020 NFC title game, 31-26, but the Packers rebounded in 2021 to claim the No. 1 seed and best mark in the NFC.
4. The 2022 San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers lost a 20-17 battle at SoFi Stadium in the 2021 NFC Championship, then changed quarterbacks to Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy and advanced to Super Bowl LVII. They lost in overtime to Kansas City.
5. The 2023 Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals roared through the 2022 playoffs, crushing the Bills and narrowly losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City, 23-20, in the AFC Championship. However, injuries to quarterback Joe Burrow and key defensive starters left the team out of the 2023 postseason with a 9-8 record.
6. The 2024 Buffalo Bills
In 2023, Buffalo lost a heart-breaking divisional playoff, 27-24, to eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Josh Allen earned MVP honors in 2024 and led the Bills to the AFC Championship, where they again lost to the Chiefs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.