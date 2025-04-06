Will the Rams Trade Up For Travis Hunter?
Travis Hunter completed his NFL Showcase at his alma mater, the University of Colorado, wrapping up his candidacy to be a top two pick. However, if Hunter somehow falls to the fifth overall selection, could Les Snead call up his old protege James Gladstone and make a trade?
This is all hypothetical. The Rams addressed several needs on their roster, but one glaring hole remains: the cornerback position. More specifically, the CB1 position.
While Darious Williams has been a phenomenal servant of the club and Ahkello Witherspoon has been an underrated piece of the defense, the unknowns regarding the futures of Cobie Durant, Josh Wallace, and Emmanuel Forbes Jr from a player improvement perspective leaves the Rams with a problem.
The last time the Rams won a Super Bowl, they had a lockdown, athletically gifted, hungry, superhuman-like corner in Jalen Ramsey.
So in a scenario where Hunter falls to five and the Jaguars have the pick, could and should Les Snead make that call?
It depends. Would the Rams be willing to give up their 2026 first-rounder and would Gladstone accept getting only two first-round picks? It is my opinion that if the Rams want to make an offer, it would have be picks 26, 90, and 101 plus a 2026 first-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick for pick 5 and maybe a 2025 late-round pick.
If that's the offer and the Jaguars, who need several pieces, accept, does Snead pull the trigger? I think he does. I refuse to believe a man who has made millions spending his life gambling has suddenly gone shy. Snead knows how close the Rams are to a title and a young, energetic corner is what he needs.
Here's why the Rams may take Hunter over Will Johnson if they go with corner. Hunter is healthier, more gifted, and more versatile than Johnson. Johnson, while more fundamentally sound, has questions regarding his health. Especially considering he missed The Game against Ohio State.
Hunter is a day one cornerback. He needs to develop as a receiver, and where better to place him than in an offense that can use him, but doesn't need him.
While the Rams are likely to stay put and see who falls, don't be surprised if Snead makes the boss call. Remember, Snead is not shy about making deals with former subordinates. He traded for Matthew Stafford right after Brad Holmes set up shop in Detroit.
