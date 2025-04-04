Rams' Sean McVay Speaks on Changing Wide Receiver Room
It's a new look receiver room for the Rams in 2025. Davante Adams and Tutu Atwell are in. Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson are out. At the NFL Owners meeting, Sean McVay shared his thoughts on his new pass catching core.
"Here's the thing, I think you want to be careful in regards to, all right, let's, let's not take unnecessary [risks]." said McVay.
"There's an element of, there was clarity, there was an understanding of, this is the direction that we're going to go now, to be able to provide all the context we didn't have all the context that was applicable in regards to, all right, hey, telling the plans in regards to right, what did we really envision that receiver room?"
McVay makes a lot of sense here as his words reflect exactly what the Rams did. They were concise with their decisions. They were quick with the Cooper Kupp decision and it appears there wasn't any legitimate interest in keeping Demarcus Robinson.
"There was a possibility. We thought Davonte Adams would be a possibility, but you don't know. You know he's gonna have other interests. There was a possibility we were gonna re-sign Tutu Atwell at well, we didn't know at the time," McVay said.
"And so I think the most important thing was when we had made the decision that we're gonna seek a trade, or at least grant him [Cooper Kupp] his release, that was very quickly after the season, which I thought he deserved that clarity in regards to the direction we're going now, exactly why all those things occurred. There had to be a little bit of time to be able to provide the appropriate context. And that wasn't applicable."
Perhaps there was a thought following the team's loss in the divisional round that the potential of Tutu Atwell and the consistency of Davante Adams could have gotten the Rams past Philadelphia.
Who knows, but it is clear that full-scale changes were agreed upon by virtually everyone within the Rams organization. If the Rams pull of this transition, both McVay and Les Snead would be candidates for Coach and Executive of the Year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and don't miss any stories.
Please let us know your thoughts also when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE