SI

Randy Moss Used One Perfect Word to Destroy the Carolina Panthers

He didn't hold back.

Andy Nesbitt

Randy Moss ripped the Carolina Panthers during ESPN's Sunday Morning Countdown.
Randy Moss ripped the Carolina Panthers during ESPN's Sunday Morning Countdown. /
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are arguably the worst team in the NFL and their struggles to be a serious franchise continued this past week when they announced Andy Dalton would be getting the start at QB over Bryce Young when they face the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The Panthers used the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft on Young. They went 2-15 with the rookie under center in his first year and then dropped the first two games of the 2024 season before making the move to the 36-year-old Dalton.

Randy Moss ripped the Panthers during a segment on Sunday NFL Countdown, calling the franchise the "laughingstock" of the NFL.

"Right now, the laughingstock of the National Football League is the Carolina Panthers," Moss said. "And it’s not because of how’re they’re playing, it’s everything from ownership all the way down."

That was all pretty harsh, but also pretty accurate.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL