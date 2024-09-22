Randy Moss Used One Perfect Word to Destroy the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are arguably the worst team in the NFL and their struggles to be a serious franchise continued this past week when they announced Andy Dalton would be getting the start at QB over Bryce Young when they face the Raiders on Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Panthers used the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft on Young. They went 2-15 with the rookie under center in his first year and then dropped the first two games of the 2024 season before making the move to the 36-year-old Dalton.
Randy Moss ripped the Panthers during a segment on Sunday NFL Countdown, calling the franchise the "laughingstock" of the NFL.
"Right now, the laughingstock of the National Football League is the Carolina Panthers," Moss said. "And it’s not because of how’re they’re playing, it’s everything from ownership all the way down."
That was all pretty harsh, but also pretty accurate.